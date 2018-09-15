The meeting will raise the most pressing issues of concern to the business community.

The next International Entrepreneurship Forum with the participation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will be held in Dushanbe on October 15 this year.

The forum entitled "Development of Entrepreneurship, Investments and Modern Economic Processes" will be held within the framework of the celebration of the fourth anniversary of the Day of Entrepreneurs, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade reports.

The event will be opened by the opening speech of Emomali Rahmon.

The forum will provide an opportunity for a dialogue between entrepreneurs, investors and the government on the development of innovative entrepreneurship in the country, strengthening economic reforms and attracting domestic and foreign investment, the report says..

The Forum is expected to include high-ranking guests, managers and representatives of international financial institutions, foreign and domestic entrepreneurs and investors, representatives of diplomatic corps.

The International Forum of Entrepreneurship is held annually in the framework of the Day of Entrepreneurs celebrated in the country on October 14.

At the already traditional meeting between the president and entrepreneurs, the most pressing issues of concern to the business community will be discussed.