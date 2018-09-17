The military unit, equipment and armament of Uzbekistan have already been transferred to the Sughd region - here will pass the military - trainings

On August 18-22, 2018, joint military exercises of soldiers and officers of military units of the Sughd garrison of the Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan and the unit of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan will be held at the Chorukhdayron training ground and at the training center "Nurafshon" of the Sughd region..

These exercises are the first in the history of joint exercises by units of the defense departments of the two republics.

The exercises will work out the issues of cooperation between the armies of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the fight against the bandit formations of international terrorism, the source in the power bloc of the government of Tajikistan told “AP”.

On this morning, the military unit, equipment and armament of Uzbekistan have already been transferred to the training ground in Sughd region.

About 100 soldiers and officers of the Uzbek army with their armament and equipment will take part in the exercises, more than 500 soldiers and officers of the Tajik army with their weapons.

After the completion of conscientious exercises, active participants will be encouraged by the defense departments of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The source stated that the intensification of relations between Dushanbe and Tashkent in all spheres after the coming of the current president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev touched upon the issues of working out the interaction of the two neighboring states in the field of security.

Earlier, on August 17, 2018, the border troops of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, within the framework of the special operation "Jaihun" at the junction of the borders of the two states with Afghanistan, worked together in the Shahritus district to counter the possible breakthrough of Islamic state militants from the territory of Afghanistan in Khatlon (Tajikistan) and Surkhandarya (Uzbekistan) regions.