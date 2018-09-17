The company for the production of home appliances and electronics of Uzbekistan "Artel" in the near future intends to establish the production of refrigerators in Dushanbe.

An agreement on this issue between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan was reached during the state visit of President Emomali Rahmon to Tashkent on August 17-18, a source in the government of the republic told “AP”.

In the near future, the Uzbek side intends to begin supplying equipment for future production in Dushanbe.

«Most likely, the production will be established at the site of the former Dushanbe refrigerator factory in the area of the capital Polytechnic and this issue and the issue of the capacity of the enterprise is at the stage of approval», - the source noted.

Recall, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon visited "Artel" in Tashkent during his visit to Uzbekistan on August 17. He was informed that the company was established in 2011, and mainly produces electrical equipment for the national economy and the needs of the population.

The number of engineering and technical workers of the enterprise is currently 7,400.

The total area of the enterprise occupies 600 thousand square meters and consists of 9 operating shops throughout the country. Their production capacity is more than 5 million pieces of household appliances and 10 million pieces of energy-saving electric lamps. In total, 500 products are produced here.

Produced products are exported to domestic markets, as well as to a number of countries - Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries.

Emomali Rahmon then noted the quality and price competitiveness of the "Artel" technique, which is in demand in Tajikistan. Responsible persons were instructed to increase the supply of the plant's products to Tajikistan.

The Uzbek "Artel" to date mainly produces refrigerators, televisions, mobile phones and smartphones, washing machines, gas stoves, air conditioners, microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners and energy-saving lamps.