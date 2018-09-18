The company's management is accused of embezzlement of public funds and misuse of credit.

On September 17, the Supreme Court of Tajikistan announced a verdict against the leaders of the company “Umed-88”.

The founder of the company Rajabali Odinaev was sentenced to 24 years of imprisonment on charges of embezzlement of public funds and misuse of credit, and director of the company Idibek Ibragimov sentenced to 22 years in prison, a source in the country's Supreme Court told “AP”.

Defense lawyers refused the comments.

The management of “Umed-88” was detained on October 14 last year. Then it was announced that "Umed-88" received from the Ministry of Finance funds in the amount of 170 million somoni and for almost 4 years can not return it to the state.

The case was referred to the court in late May this year. In July, the head of the Supreme Court of Tajikistan, Shermukhammad Shokhiyon, told journalists that the head of the Umed-88 company was charged with seven articles, and because of the secret nature of certain episodes of Odinaev's crimes, the court case was examined in closed mode.

"Umed-88" for more than 20 years was engaged in the supply and retail sale of oil products in Tajikistan. The company mainly exported gasoline and diesel fuel from Russia and Kazakhstan.