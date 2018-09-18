The women's junior soccer team of Tajikistan on football (U-16) on September 17 won the first victory in the first round of the qualifying tournament of the Asian-2019 championship in the group "C", which these days takes place in Gissar.

In the second round, Tojiddin Nabotov's wards sent three unanswered goals to their peers from the Northern Mariana Islands. As part of our national team, hat-trick (three goals) was made by Amina Sobirova, who distinguished herself at the 18th, 56th and 57th minutes of the meeting, the press service of the Football Federation of Tajikistan reports.

In the next round tomorrow, September 19, Tajik footballers will meet with the team of Thailand, which on September 17 won a major victory over the national team of Singapore (6: 0).

According to the rules of the tournament, the winners of the six qualifying groups of the first round and two best teams taking the second places will enter the second qualifying stage of the Asian-2019 championship, which will be held from February 23 to March 3, 2019.

The three best teams of the last Asian championship - the DPRK, South Korea and Japan - received direct tickets to the final part of the tournament, which next year will be held in Thailand.

Earlier, on September 15, the women's junior team of Tajikistan (U-16) lost to their peers from Singapore with a score of 1:4. On that day at another meeting of this group, Iranian footballers won a major victory over the Northern Mariana Islands team with a score of 12:0.