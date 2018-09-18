Declaration on the declaration of sister cities of Chinese Qingdao and Dushanbe was signed today in the capital of Tajikistan.

The Mayor of Qingdao City, Meng Fanli arrived in Dushanbe this morning and met with the mayor of the capital of Tajikistan, Rustam Emomali. Following the meeting of the mayors, a declaration was signed on the declaration of Qingdao and Dushanbe sister cities, told "AP" a source in the mayor's office of Dushanbe.

The meeting also discussed issues of attracting investments from Qingdao for the development of the economy of Dushanbe.

In this regard, the mayors discussed the issues of holding business forums.

For today, sister cities of Dushanbe are Lusaka (Zambia), Sanaa (Yemen), Monastir (Tunisia), Lahore (Pakistan), Klagenfurt (Austria), Boulder (USA), Reutlingen (Germany), Mazori Sharif (Afghanistan), Tehran (Iran), Shiraz (Iran) , St. Petersburg (Russia), Minsk (Belarus), Urumqi (China), Ankara (Turkey) and Xiamen (PRC).