This appointment took place after the September 15 President of Tajikistan sharply criticized the work of law enforcement agencies in the region to ensure the rule of law in the territory of GBAO, said a source in the administration of the head of the region.

According to him, in agreement with the president, Alisher Mirzonabotov was appointed first deputy head of GBAO, who previously worked as deputy head of the department of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan for GBAO.

Meanwhile, since June this year the post of the first deputy head of GBAO was vacant. Previously, Nurali Rioev, who worked in this post, was elected to the lower chamber of the Tajik parliament.

Today, with the wording "in connection with the transfer to another job", another deputy head of GBAO, Abdulnazar Abdulnazarzoda, was removed from his post. In its place, no one has been appointed.

As a result of his working visit to GBAO on September 15, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon sharply criticized the work of law enforcement agencies, local hukumats to ensure law and order in the region.

The President gave a month's term to the heads of the region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State National Security Committee to restore order in Khorog.

«If you can not cope with three or four criminals in the city, if you find it difficult to set the order of traffic in the city, I can engage the Armed Forces», - said the president at a meeting with the region's assets.

At the same time, he instructed the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State National Security Committee of Tajikistan not to return to Dushanbe until they establish law and order in Khorog.