The post of the head of the region's police will be performed by Abdurahmon Alamshozoda.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon today concurrently appointed the first deputy head of the republic's Interior Ministry, lieutenant - General of police Abdurahmon Alamshozoda, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country for GBAO, сthe press service of the head of state reports.

He replaced Mansour Buhorizoda.

In addition, presidential decrees, Davlatmo Dodihudozoda, were dismissed from the post of head of the GBAO court. In her place was appointed Shogufron Usmonzoda, who previously served as first deputy head of the region's court.

In agreement with the president, all deputy heads of the GBAO are exempt from their posts. Alisher Mirzonabotov (first deputy), Nazir Amirbekzoda, Anwar Imatshozoda and Umedjohn Nosirov were appointed as new deputies.

On behalf of the president, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the city of Khorog, Shugnan, Rushan, Ishkashim, Murgab and the head of the SAI of the Department of Internal Affairs of GBAO were dismissed from their posts.

Emomali Rahmon, during a meeting with the newly appointed cadres, called them to honest and conscientious service for the sake of the prosperity of the Motherland and the well-being of the people.