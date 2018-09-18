By his decree of September 18, the President of the Republic, Emomali Rahmon, released Maliksho Nematov from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Germany and concurrently in Poland and the Czech Republic with the wording "in connection with the transfer to another job".

New Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan in Germany appointed Sohibnazar Gayratsho, the press service of the head of state reports. Gayratsho before the new appointment was the head of the Europe and America Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The head of state today also appointed Masud Khalifazoda as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Tajikistan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Before that, Erkin Kasymov was the ambassador of Tajikistan in London.

Khalifazod to a new appointment was deputy chief of the main consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.