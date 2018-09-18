To manufacture of children's toys, carriages, scooters, bicycles and other metal-plastic products in the test mode the organization “Sughd” – “Khujand” has started.

Currently, on the territory of the "Sughd", construction work has already been completed on the construction of new enterprise production facilities, finishing works of buildings and structures are underway, infrastructure is being built and the territory is being improved, "AP" was informed in the press center of "Sughd".

The advanced equipment for the operation of the enterprise is imported from China, and the granules used in production are imported from China and Iran. In addition to children's toys, the enterprise will produce household goods, fans, various plastic spare parts for cars and household appliances.

In the experimental mode, the annual output will be 48 thousand items. After the introduction of production at full capacity, the company plans to further increase volumes.

The volume of investment in construction is about 14 million somoni. The bulk of the products will be export-oriented to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Afghanistan.

As a result of the project, more than 150 people will be provided with workplaces