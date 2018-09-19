Tajik chess player Muhammad Husenhojaev won the 5th stage of the Cup of akim of Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan.

According to the official website of the Chess Federation of Kazakhstan, two events were held within the framework of the event: tournament "A" - circular with workshop norm and tournament "B" - according to the Swiss system of 9 rounds for all comers.

10 professional chess players took part in the tournament "A": 3 international masters (IM), 3 masters of FIDE (FM), 3 candidates for master (CM) and 1 national master (NM).

Together with the Kazakhs for the trophy beat four Russians and one Tajik. As a result, the last - Muhammad Husenhojaev got Cup, - reported in a press release of CFK.

Muhammad Husenhojaev, as the winner of tournament "A", gets the right to participate in the final of the Cup of akim of Pavlodar region in 2018 - in a round-robin tournament with the norm of the international grandmaster. The final will be held in Pavlodar from December 1 to December 12.

And before that, Muhammad Husenhojaev as captain will take the children of Tajikistan to the Mikhail Botvinnik Cup to Moscow.

As part of the national team of Tajikistan played Mehrddin Sharifov, Jaloliddin Ilkhomi, Mehrbahsh Kandakov and Sabrina Abrorova. Although the team took the last place, one of the brightest matches was a meeting with Uzbekistan, which culminated in a battle draw - 4: 4.

Muhammad Husenhojaev currently holds the second place among the chess players of Tajikistan with the rating of FIDE 2430. He will represent Tajikistan at the forthcoming World Chess Olympiad in Batumi (Georgia), which will be held from September 23 to October 6.