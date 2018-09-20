At the meeting of the Advisory Council on Labor, Migration and Employment on September 21 in Dushanbe, the results of cooperation of the Commonwealth countries in the social and labor sphere will be summed up and tasks for the future will be outlined.

Part of the issues will be directly related to the implementation of the Action Plan for the implementation of the third stage (2016-2020) of the CIS Economic Development Strategy. Among them is the exchange of information-methodological, regulatory and legal materials and the development of common principles for the development and application of professional standards of the Commonwealth, the CIS Executive Committee inform.

Within the framework of the discussion on the implementation of the Priority Actions for the Formation of a Common Labor Market and the Regulation of Labor Migration for 2017-2020, it is planned to consider the draft Agreement on Cooperation in the Sphere of Assistance to the Employment of the Population of the CIS, in particular, the assessors will consider the experience of successful practice in the system of social services for the population.

In addition, the members of the Council will discuss the initiatives of the Working Group to draft the General Principles of Cooperation in providing employment opportunities to certain groups of people who have difficulties in finding a job.

The Advisory Council on Labor, Migration and Social Protection of Population is one of the oldest bodies of sectoral cooperation within the Commonwealth. It was established in 1992 to develop coordinated policies in the states in the field of labor relations and social partnership, labor protection, interaction in solving labor migration and employment problems, social protection of the population and protection of health of citizens exposed to radiation.