The delegation of Tajikistan took part in the regular session of the working group on trade of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

The Tajik delegation at the event, which was held on September 19 in Almaty, was headed by the First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan Zavki Zavkizoda.

Within the framework of the event, the issue of the SPECA regional strategy on simplification of trade procedures, regional cooperation to achieve the goals of sustainable trade and regulation of non-tariff measures of trade, told in the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The head of the Tajik delegation shared information on Tajikistan's achievements in the field of international trade, in particular, participation in the World Trade Organization, simplification of trade procedures, export development, potential and acceleration of export trade diversification, and also noted that the existing capacities of the SPECA member countries have not yet been used.

In order to develop cooperation in the field of trade, a "SPECA National Strategy on the Trade Mechanism" was developed, which is aimed at harmonizing the governments of the member states of the organization.

The trade and economic forum will be held in Almaty on September 20-21.

SPECA was established in 1998 by the Tashkent Declaration signed by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as by the Executive Secretaries of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). Later the Program was joined by Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

The sessions regularly discuss issues related to improving communication capacities in the SPECA region, including between Afghanistan and the countries of Central Asia.