Classes at the Academy are held according to UK educational standards, agreed with Tajikistan, and only in English.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon today in the Shohmansur metropolitan area launched the work of the non-state general education institution “Cambridge Worldwide Academy Tajikistan”, the press service of the head of state report. The President was accompanied by the Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali.

Construction of the Academy building, which is located opposite the shopping center "Auchan", was started in April last year.

"AP" already wrote about the academy. In particular, the fact that in honor of the opening of the school its management outlined a system of discounts.

The educational institution consists of two three-story and one two-storey building, it can train more than 500 pupils of the school and pupils of the kindergarten.

The Academy has a canteen, a medical center, a library, training classes, a swimming pool, a class for gymnastics and ballet classes, an assembly hall.

Classes at the Academy are held according to UK educational standards, agreed with Tajikistan, and only in English.

Graduates of the educational institution will be able to continue their studies, both in Tajikistan and in Europe, America and Asia. Teachers of the Academy are teachers from Great Britain and Tajikistan.

At the end of the school, it will be issued as a certificate of secondary education of the Republic of Tajikistan, as well as a certificate of secondary education, adopted in the UK.

It is expected that by 2020 the Academy will build a college in which 18-23-year-old citizens of Tajikistan will be able to study.