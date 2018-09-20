President of the country Emomali Rahmon received the Prosecutors General of the CIS and SCO countries, gathered in Dushanbe to participate in the 28th meeting of the Coordination Council of the CIS countries and the 16th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the SCO countries.

The President called the prosecutor's office one of the most important structures of the state apparatus, and noted that today's meetings promote exchange of experience and development of new directions for joint cooperation, - the press service of the president report.

During the meeting, issues of joint struggle against crime were discussed, including organized and transnational, manifestations of terrorism, radicalism and extremism, world and regional security, suppression of illicit trafficking in drugs and weapons, toughening the protection of Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, ensuring information security and combating cybercrime.

Special attention was paid to the key role of the CIS Antiterrorist Center, the SCO Regional Antiterrorist Structure and the International Association of Prosecutors in Combating Contemporary Challenges and Threats.