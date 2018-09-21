The National Bank of Tajikistan has revoked the licenses of the two companies for the audit of credit institutions.

Companies "Audiences Sh. Adolat" and "BMCH Audit" are accused of providing incorrect audit conclusions, in non-compliance with certain requirements of the regulatory acts of the NBT and international financial reporting standards during the audit of credit institutions for the year 2017. This is stated in the message of the Tajik regulator.

It is noted that these companies were excluded on September 14 of this year from the List of Audit Organizations that can audit credit institutions in Tajikistan.

Last year, the audit company “Grant Thornton” lost its license for similar shortcomings.

Currently, the list of the NBT includes 10 audit companies that are allowed to audit credit institutions: LLC “Toj-Audit”, LLC “Deloitte & Touche”, LLC “Consultant Audit”, LLC “BDO”, LLC “Audit-Consulting”, LLC “Baker Tilly Tajikistan”, “Crow Horvat AGC”, “LLC “RSM Tajikistan”, LLC “CRESTON AS” and Ernst & Young Ford Rhodes Sidat Hyder.

Two more companies - "Shark-Audit" and "Tajik Audit Consulting" have the right to conduct an audit of microfinance organizations.