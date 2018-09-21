According to the embassy, the woman is alive and well.

The Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in Turkmenistan made a statement about the deceased in August near the embassy building in Ahkhabad. It is published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The statement notes that the information published in a number of media reports that a woman who stood in the long queue for a visa at the Tajik embassy allegedly died on August 21 does not correspond to reality: the woman is alive and well.

"Having carefully studied all the details of the case described in the media, we notify that on August 17, 2018, and not August 21, as it follows from media reports, the aforementioned citizen accompanied her son Atamurat who applied to the consular department of the embassy to obtain a Tajik study visa. While in front of the Tajik embassy in Ashgabat, the woman felt a severe discomfort, in connection with which an ambulance was called up, the doctors of which provided her with the necessary medical assistance, completely normalizing her health condition. Her son Atamurat confirmed that the widespread information about the death of his mother is false and stressed that at present she lives in good health in Lebap province, Kerka etrap ", - the statement of the diplomatic mission says.

The Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in Turkmenistan stresses that, despite the large number of people applying for visas to Tajikistan and the current technical difficulties associated with the electronic issuance of visas, the consular department of the embassy does its best to issue them in accordance with the established rules.