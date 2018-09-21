President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will not participate in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly that opened in New York on September 18. He will be replaced by the Foreign Minister of the country, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the government reported.

The leader of Tajikistan will take his colleagues on CIS on September 27-28 in Dushanbe, and for this reason he will not go to the General Assembly.

Last year, Emomali Rahmon spoke at the United Nations on September 20. Then he noted that the dynamic processes of globalization over the past decades, on the one hand, contributed to the expansion of political and economic ties between countries, integration between different regions of the world, on the other hand, they created for the inhabitants of the world many problems and difficulties.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan is already in New York and, according to the Department of Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on September 20 held at the UN headquarters a meeting with the chairman of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

Muhriddin congratulated Espinosa on her election to the chairmanship of the session of the UN General Assembly and confirmed the readiness of the Tajik side to closely cooperate with the Office of the President of the UN General Assembly in fulfilling international obligations and solving current global problems, the report says..

During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening cooperation between Tajikistan and UN agencies, and exchanged views on regional security issues and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), including SDG related to water and sanitation.