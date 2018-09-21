Asia-Plus Media Group released Tajikistan's first illustrated guidebook "Salom". The guidebook is intended for those who are going to Dushanbe as a guest, tourist, business, recreation or work.

It contains useful and detailed information about the hotels, restaurants and cafes of the city, where you can eat deliciously and taste both national cuisine and cuisine of the peoples of the world.

Also in the directory there are addresses of sanatoriums and resort zones, located a few kilometers from Dushanbe.

Fans of traveling around Tajikistan are presented with addresses and telephones of transport terminals and taxi services, travel companies (domestic tourism) and emergency services.

Along with this in the directory you can find information and location of various organizations and embassies with telephones and e-mail addresses.

For low-budget tourists, the guidebook contains addresses and phone numbers of guest houses and hostels.