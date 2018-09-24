In the Office of the CES for Khatlon region, a meeting of the management with representatives of mobile operators was held, where issues of informing and alerting the population through SMS messages were discussed.

According to Umeda Yusufi, the press secretary of the CES, the committee already uses sms-mailing in some territory of the country and now it is decided to increase the coverage.

«For example, last year, during avalanches on the Dushanbe-Khujand road, Tcell and Beeline users received SMS-alerts several times on the state of the road, and also abstained from traveling these days», - Yusufi noted.

The sms-notification system is necessary for prompt reporting of information to the public about the weather, warnings, recommendations in emergency situations, according to the website of the CES.

According to her, such meetings will be held in all regions of the country.

According to the committee, in the six months of this year in Tajikistan there were about 150 emergency situations of a natural nature. As a result of the disaster, 12 people were killed, 1,485 houses were damaged, 12 bridges and highways were destroyed. Damage to destruction is estimated at 30 million somoni ($ 3.33 million).