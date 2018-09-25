This assignment of the Mayor of Dushanbe to the corresponding city services was announced today during the regular session of the Majlis of the People's Deputies of the capital.

In addition to controlling prices, Rustam Emomali was also demanded on the eve of the winter season, which is expected to be cold and snowy, to create necessary supplies of essential goods in the city, the press service of the head of the city reports.

He instructed the heads of city districts, his deputies to provide the city's population with uninterrupted electricity during the winter season, to increase the number of city houses connected to centralized heating.

«The mayor stressed that the snowfalls expected in winter should not interfere with the work of public transport and supplying the population with drinking water», - the press service notes.

In addition, to attract tourists to Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali instructed in the near future to set up a Council for the development of tourism in the capital, and provide him with a detailed report on the state of the industry before November 1.