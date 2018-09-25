President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon today at a regular meeting of the country's government instructed to strictly monitor the implementation of his instructions, which were given during his meeting with the GBAO asset, the presidential press service reported.

The order was addressed to the government of the country and the executive office of the President of Tajikistan.

Recall, on the results of a working trip to GBAO, the President of Tajikistan on September 15 at a meeting with the region's assets sharply criticized the work of law enforcement agencies in the region to ensure the rule of law in the territory of GBAO.

He gave a month's term to the heads of the region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State National Security Committee for bringing order to Khorog. In case if they fail, the president promised to involve the Armed Forces.

At today's meeting, the government of the republic also approved the draft amendments to the Urban Development Code, the laws "On local government bodies", "On the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan".