First flight Dushanbe-Zhukovsky from the Tajik airline carried out “Somon Air”

Tajik airline “Somon Air” has started flights from Dushanbe to Zhukovsky airport near Moscow. Flights on the route "Dushanbe - Zhukovsky - Dushanbe" will be carried out three times a week.

Airline "Somon Air" will operate flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, the press service of the airport "Zhukovsky" reports.

In addition, “Somon Air” will carry passengers on the route Kulyab-Zhukovsky: on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

To date, flights from Dushanbe to Zhukovsky have been carried out only by Russian airlines – “Ural Airlines” and “Ut-Air”.

In the spring of this year, because of the lack of permission by Tajik airlines to Zhukovsky airport, there was a conflict between the air authorities of Tajikistan and Russia, some countries entered mutual restrictions.

However, the air conflict successfully ended afternegotiations. All imposed restrictions on air communication between the cities of Russia and Tajikistan were lifted in early April.