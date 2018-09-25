Overhaul of one of the main avenues of the capital of Tajikistan - the section of Ismoili Somoni avenue from the first in Dushanbe three-level overpass, erected in the 82nd microdistrict, to the western gates of the city, will begin on September 27.

Movement of vehicles on this site will be limited, but will not be completely suspended, said a source in the transport department of city hall.

At the first stage, repairs will be carried out from the left side of the avenue, and at this time a two-way traffic will be established on the right side of the avenue, which will also be closed after repair of the left side.

In city hall of Dushanbe was reminded that the 4.6 km long section of Somoni avenue from Karabalo to the western gates of the city will be completely renovated - the width of the route will be brought to 68 meters, and to the western gate will be created 8 lanes.

Along with this, it is planned to create four additional lanes for public transport, which in future will ensure unimpeded movement of all modes of transport in this direction and prevent traffic jams.

To implement this project, more than $ 92.4 million will be spent. The creditors of the project are the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Bank for Infrastructure Investments.