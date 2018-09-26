Three residents of the city of Dushanbe and one resident of the Rudaki district, wanted by Tajikistan's special services for extremism and participation in military operations abroad, returned with repentance to the homeland. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan in the city of Dushanbe.

«They returned to their homeland after carrying out preventive talks with their relatives, explaining to them the norms of the country's legislation that people who are being returned voluntarily and with repentance to their homeland will be amnestied for similar crimes, and will not be prosecuted », - the press service reports.

It is reported that the returned four citizens after the conversation in the internal affairs bodies were released and are in the circle of their relatives and friends.

Among returnees are the 36-year-old resident of Dushanbe, Rahmatullo Rakhmatov, father of five children. He was put on the international wanted list in January 2016 for creating an extremist organization.

Another voluntarily returned 31-year-old Ahliddin Karimov, a resident of Dushanbe and the father of four children. He was also put on the wanted list since January 2016 for bringing citizens of the country into the ranks of terrorist organizations that are fighting outside of Tajikistan and for creating an extremist organization.

1 /4 Ismatullo Saodatov

Ismatullo Saodatov, a 33-year-old resident of the Rudaki district, was wanted since August 2016 for committing similar crimes, and a resident of Dushanbe, 31-year-old Odina Amirkhudoev - for creating an extremist organization.

Recall that those who admit their guilt, sincerely repent and voluntarily come to law enforcement bodies, and prove that they were in fraudulent ways in extremist groups, they, in accordance with articles 307 - 2, 307 - 3, 401 – 1 of the Criminal Code of the country, exempt from criminal liability.

Amendments and additions to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan with regard to exemption from liability before the law for followers of extremist groups that have repented of their deeds were introduced in December 2014.