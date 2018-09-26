Veterinarians of Tajikistan will soon be receiving motorcycles and veterinary supply kits provided by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The kits and motorcycles were handed over today to the Committee for Food Security under the Government of Tajikistan, for further distribution to practicing veterinarians.

Remote, hard-to-reach farms are a particular challenge when it comes to providing veterinary services in Tajikistan. FAO has been assisting in these and other areas under a four-year project in Tajikistan, financed by the European Union.

As one hundred Irbis Intruder XY150 motorcycles and supply kits are distributed in the coming weeks, priority will be given to veterinarians who comply with minimum criteria: education and training, who have the greatest need, and who lack means of transportation to serve the most difficult geographic areas.

“At the time of the structural and institutional changes in the sector, it is important that the adequate support is provided to the institutions and subsectors undergoing such changes,” said FAO Representative in Tajikistan Oleg Guchgeldiyev. “Strengthening the ability of private and public institutions to deliver animal health services is a crucial part of national reforms in agriculture, directly related to quality control and management in the food sector.”

“In this way, with the support of European Union we are helping our national partner to meet its development goals,” Guchgeldiyev added. “As a result of the distribution, remote farms will receive better, more prompt animal health services, and smallholder agriculture will become more efficient.”

"I am more than happy that the EU participated in this most valuable projects – indeed, given the geography and landscape, distances and lack of proper veterinary services, in particular in the remote areas, this donation of motorcycles and veterinary kits will certainly make the difference and help farmers across the country," highlighted H.E. Marilyn Josefson, Ambassador, Head of EU Delegation to Tajikistan.

Today’s handover ceremony took place at Food Security Committee and was attended by representatives of Committee for Food Security under the Government of Tajikistan, the European Union delegation, and FAO. The distribution is one of a series of activities being carried out under the EU-funded FAO project, “Strengthening Institutions and Capacity of the Ministry of Agriculture and State Veterinary Inspection Service for Policy Formulation.”

“This is a wonderful initiative taken by the project and the government of Tajikistan to ensure that rural population of the mountainous regions, including Baljuvon, Ishkoshim, Murgob, Khovaling and many other districts will have better access to veterinarians’ services,” stated the representative of the Food Security Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

More than 90 percent of Tajikistan’s cattle and small ruminants are kept by private households in villages scattered across the country. Long distances between villages in many areas, absence of transportation means and good roads create obstacles for access to quality veterinary services. Distribution of the motorcycles and veterinary kits will allow veterinarians to increase their mobility, service delivery, and incomes – contributing to improved livestock health and productivity.