Passage on the motor tunnel "Khatlon" (formerly "Chormagzak"), which is located on the Dushanbe-Vahdat-Kulyab-Khorog highway will be suspended from September 29 to 30, the press service of the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan reports.

At the specified time, preventive work will be carried out in the tunnel. In the Ministry of Transport noted that these days the traffic will be carried on the road through the Chormagzak Pass, under which the tunnel of the same name was built four years ago.

Passage through the tunnel was suspended for about a month in early July this year. Then the repair and restoration work was carried out after the earthquake caused a subsidence of the soil in some of its sections.

The subsidence of the road sections was recorded after a series of earthquakes that occurred at the end of June.

Implementation of the project for the construction of the Chormagzak tunnel began in March 2010. The project was carried out by the Chinese company "China Road" at the expense of loans from the Chinese government. The total cost of the project was about 300 million somoni (about $ 70 million at the then exchange rate).

After putting the tunnel into operation, the distance of the Dushanbe-Vahdat-Kulyab highway compared to the distance of the Dushanbe-Kurgan-Tyube-Kulyab highway was reduced by 100 km. The total length of the tunnel is 4 thousand 430 meters.

In early 2014, the Chormagzak tunnel was renamed Khatlon by government decree.