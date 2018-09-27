Olim Salimzoda is one of the initiators of the first information code

A group of deputies of the lower chamber of the parliament of Tajikistan has started working out the first in the country's history of the Information Code of the country. One of the initiators of the code is the head of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, public associations and information Olim Salimzoda.

"The Code, which will regulate the activities of the media, will collect all laws on information, communication and information protection ", - Olim Salimzoda reported.

According to him, the draft code, which has no analogues in the post-Soviet space, will be ready in about a year. " After the project is prepared, we will necessarily study the opinion of Tajik journalists, media organizations of the country, experts, civil society activists, lawyers ", - the deputy stressed.

In his opinion, despite the fact that the Code will collect all the current laws of Tajikistan on information, communication and information protection, it is also planned to introduce innovation - for example, it will clearly form the rights and duties of journalists and government representatives. In the practice of Tajikistan, the adoption of industry codes is not new.

In March 2017, the parliament supported the government's proposed draft of the first in the history of the Republic of the Code of Health: it replaced 16 previously adopted laws of Tajikistan that regulate the health care system. The Code regulates the activities of state, private and traditional medicine of Tajikistan.

According to the norms of the Code then adopted, young doctors who do not have sufficient experience have no right to practice private medical practice.