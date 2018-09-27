Having defeated Thailand, our juniors broke through to the next stage of the continental championship.

At the Asian Championship-2018 in Malaysia under the age of 16, today, September 27, the matches of the final round in Group A were played, following which the first quarter of the tournament finalists were determined.

To enter the quarter-finals of the Asian Championship-2018 junior team of Tajikistan, it was necessary today to defeat the national team of Thailand, and also expect that in a parallel meeting in group "A" Japan will beat Malaysia, reported in the Committee on Youth and Sports of Tajikistan..

The match between Thailand and Tajikistan was held at the stadium "UM Arena" in Kuala Lumpur and ended with the victory of Tajik footballers with a score of 2:1.

The count in the match was opened by Tajik footballers on the 39th minute of the meeting, goal scored Ozod Panjaev. At 81 minute players of Thailand equalized the score. At the 87th minute Tajik football player Amadoni Kamolov scored the winning goal.

In a parallel game, the Japanese team defeated Malaysia 2-0. Thus, in the quarterfinals of the continental championship came out Tajik and Japanese teams.

Initially, the final games in group "A" were due on Wednesday, September 26, but due to heavy rain Asian Football Confederation was forced to postpone the playoffs a day later.