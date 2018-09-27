A new head was appointed in the EU representation in Tajikistan in September this year. This is Ms. Marilyn Josefson, who previously worked for the Permanent Mission of Sweden to the European Union in Brussels.

Ms. Josefson was born on February 6, 1977 in Sweden. From 1996 to 2000 she studied at the University of Karlstad in Sweden, holds a master's degree, majored in sociology, political science, jurisprudence and European integration. She also received an education at the University of Laval in Quebec (Canada).

Her career began with the solution of migration issues as an employee of the Department of Latin America and Africa in the Migration Service of Sweden. She was then appointed as the coordinator of the country program of the international non-governmental organization Médecins Sans Frontières (Belgium), working in various regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Later, she moved to work in the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, taking the position of a responsible employee of the Department of Politics and the Department of Multilateral Cooperation. Then she worked as the first secretary of the Swedish Embassy in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Lusaka (Zambia).

In 2010, she was a political adviser to the UN / UNDP Office in Kiev and Crimea (Ukraine), then appointed head of the department for trade development, head of the administrative and financial department of the Embassy of Sweden in The Hague (Netherlands).

In 2012-2014, Ms. Josefson was appointed as an international policy officer responsible for the sanctions against Zimbambwe of the European External Action Service in Brussels (Belgium). Two years later, she becomes Head of the Office / Political Adviser to Ms. Helga Schmid, Secretary General / Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service in Brussels.

And her last place of work since January 2016 is the Deputy Ambassador for the “Nicolaides” Group of the Committee for Political and Security Affairs of the Permanent Mission of Sweden to the European Union in Brussels.

Ms. Josefson is fluent in Swedish, English, French, she speaks Portuguese and Spanish. She has already started to study Russian and Tajik languages, in order to communicate in Tajikistan without barriers.