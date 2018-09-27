All the former parks of the city were completely reconstructed, but two new ones appeared in the capital - one of them is Ahmadi Donish Park.

President opened another new park in Dushanbe - Ahmad Donish Park: It was constructed on the territory of 3 hectares opposite the city residence of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in less than a year. Earlier on the site of the park were the buildings of the Dushanbe medical college and children's hospital, which were demolished according to the General Plan of the city.

"Thanks to the efforts of State Unitary Enterprise "Railways of Tajikistan" the park has turned into one of the most remarkable places for recreation and festivities. It was noted that this is another contribution to the creation of favorable conditions for residents and guests of the capital", the press service of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan notes.

In the park named after Ahmad Donish, more than 11.5 thousand square meters of avenues, and for 12 thousand square meters, landscaping has been carried out, and flowers are planted. To illuminate the park there are 225 poles from 4 to 9 meters and other lighting equipment, which makes the park especially attractive in the evening.

In the park were planted more than 1000 ornamental and shadow-forming plants, most of which were imported from abroad.

The park has a playground for children with attractions, self-propelled toys that are brought from Turkey and Italy.

Thus, for today, the parks of Rudaki, Ayni, Firdavsi, Hayam, Youth, Youth Lake, Children's (Spartacus), Navruzgoh, Boghi Iram (Botanic) and Ahmadi Donish function in Dushanbe.