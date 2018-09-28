Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoev launched the first phase of the Tajik-Uzbek joint venture TALСO-CRANTAS, The press service of the President of Tajikistan reports.

The company will mainly be engaged in the assembly of 12 types of cranes and trucks.

After commissioning of the second stage, the company will collect 40 names of vehicles for utilities and construction works.

«In the future, the company intends to establish the production of spare parts. Now 100 local people are employed here.», - the press service reports.

Recall that the signing of an agreement on the creation of this joint venture was signed during the state visit of Shavkat Mirziyoev to Tajikistan in March 2018.

According to another agreement, TALCO will annually supply 10 thousand tons of aluminum to a number of industrial companies in the neighboring country.