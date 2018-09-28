To the Heads of CIS states were also shown the natural gifts of Tajikistan.

On September 27, in the evening, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, organized a Friendship Evening for Heads of State and Heads of Delegations - Participants of the Council of CIS Heads of State Meeting.

At the Evening of Friendship the presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev, Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev, Moldova Igor Dodon, Russia Vladimir Putin, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by Emomali Rahmon, went out for an evening walk and got acquainted with the exhibition natural gifts of Tajikistan, the press service of the head of state reports.

1 /32

At the exhibition were exhibited vegetables and fruits, dried fruit and honey and other gifts of the fertile Tajik land.

The exhibition of agricultural products and national dishes of Tajikistan was organized in the governmental residence.

It was noted that samples of the exhibited products are mainly export goods, and the Tajik side is ready to cooperate with all interested CIS member countries and other states with a view to supplying them with high-quality agricultural products.