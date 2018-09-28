From 6 to 10 October, the Days of Culture of Tajikistan will be held in two main cities of Russia.

The official delegation of Tajikistan on the days of the republic’s culture in the two major cities of Russia will be headed by First Deputy Minister of Culture Ibodullo Mashrab, the press service of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic reports.

The delegation included famous Tajik performers. Davlatmand Kholov, Adkham Kholikov, Sharofat Usmonova, Takhmina Niyozova, Muhammadrafi Karomatullo, Hurshed Ibrohimzoda, Zafar Abdualimov, Manuchehr Rakhmonov, Sohibnazar Alovatov, Amirjon Ruziev, Alexander Tagirov, dance ensembles "Lola" and "Parastu".

In the framework of the cultural days of Tajikistan will also be organized exhibitions of works of Tajik artists and writers.

The Days of Culture of Tajikistan will officially open on October 7 at the new stage of the Bolshoi Academic Theater of Moscow. On October 8, Tajik cultural figures will perform at the Tovstonogov Theater in St. Petersburg.