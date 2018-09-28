Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Purli Agamuradov arrived in Dushanbe this morning. All other CIS heads of state arrived in Tajikistan on the eve. At the end of the meeting in the second half of the day, they will start leaving Dushanbe, except for Lukashenko - he will remain for one more day.

The Council of Heads of State of the CIS in a narrow format will begin work today at 10:30 in the Dushanbe "Kohi Somon", which is located on the territory of the residence of the Government of Tajikistan, said a source in the government of the country.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will not take part in the summit - he participates in the work of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. In Dushanbe, he will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Purli Agamuradov. Also Ukraine does not take part in the summit.

According to the program, the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the CIS in an expanded composition and the signing of the final documents will be held from 12:00 to 13:15.

Afterwards, the head of the CIS executive committee and the president of Tajikistan will make a press statement. At 14 o'clock in the Dushanbe park "Boghi Iram" a buffet table will be organized for the leaders of the CIS countries.

Departure of guests from Dushanbe will begin closer to 15 o'clock in Dushanbe time.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will stay in Dushanbe for one more day. After the summit, accompanied by the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, he will visit Gissar, where he will get acquainted with the work of the joint tractor factory of Tajikistan and Belarus that opened in May of this year..

Then Lukashenko and Rakhmon will visit the city of Tursunzade, where they will get acquainted with the activities of TALCO and local growers.