The United States is opening a new registration period for the Diversity Visa Program. The online registration period for the DV-2020 Program begins Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 9:00 pm in Tajikistan (GMT +5), and concludes on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 9:00 pm (GMT +5).

The English version of the DV-2020 Program Instructions in PDF format are provided for your convenience and required use. The English language version of the DV-2020 Program Instructions is the only official version. Unofficial translations in additional languages will be added to this webpage as they become available. Individuals who submit more than one entry during the registration period will be disqualified.

Applicants can access the electronic DV entry form (E-DV) at the official E-DV website, dvlottery.state.gov, during the registration period. DV instructions also are available on the Department of State’ public webpage atusvisas.state.gov/dv/instructions. Good luck!