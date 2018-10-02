Having beaten the DPRK team, our players not only reached the semifinals of the Asian Championships 2018, but will also get to the 2019 World Cup.

Tajikistan national football team under the leadership of head coach Zayniddin Rahimov, defeating the DPRK team in the quarterfinal match of the Asian Championship-2018 on September 30, went to the semifinal championship, and also won a ticket to the 2019 World Cup, which next year will be held in Peru.

Earlier, the national team of Tajikistan took part in the World Junior Championship 11 years ago - in 2007 in South Korea.

The main time of the quarterfinal match of the youth championship of Asia-2018 between the teams of the DPRK and Tajikistan did not reveal the winner - 1:1. On the goal of the forward of the Tajik national team Rustam Soirov in the 14th minute, the Korean players responded with an accurate hit of Rih Hun in the 69th minute, reported on the official website of the Football Federation of Tajikistan.

According to the regulations of the Asian Championships 2018, at the playoff stage, if the main time of the match ends in a draw, the game immediately goes into a penalty shootout. In the penalty shootout, luck was on the side of the national team of Tajikistan - 4:2.

The goalkeeper of the national team of Tajikistan Muhriddin Khasanov, reflecting two strikes of the opponent, became the hero of the penalty shootout.

Thus, the junior team of Tajikistan reached the semi-finals of the Asian Championships 2018 and won a ticket to the World Championships (U-17), which will be held next year in Peru.

The rival of the junior team of Tajikistan at the stage of the 1/2 finals of the Asian Championship, which takes place in Malaysia, will be determined today, October 1. In the semifinals, the wards of Zayniddin Rahimov on Thursday, October 4, will meet with the winner of the quarterfinal pair of South Korea - India.