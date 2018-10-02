The tragic accident happened on Sunday evening, September 30, on the territory of the village of Kushai, Lyakhsh district: ZIL overturned in the hundred-meter abyss, 7 people died, five in serious condition were taken to hospital.

The tragedy occurred in the evening, the driver was unable to cope with the driving of the truck, and the car flew into the abyss, CoES reports.

Meanwhile, according to Radio "Ozodi", 7 members of the Sharapov family were killed in a car accident, who were returning on the truck from the potato harvest - they were between 4 and 45 years old..

On the same day, according to the CES, another accident happened: a head-on collision of two cars took place on the 190 km of Dushanbe-Chanak highway, in one of which was foreigners.

"In the SUV, there were two citizens of Croatia, and in the "Toyota", 5 people. The driver of Toyota and his passenger died, the rest with injuries of varying severity transported to the district hospital of Shahristan district of Sughd region ", - the press service of the CoES reports.

The department noted that foreigners in this accident did not suffer.

CoES calls drivers to responsibility

In Tajikistan, hundreds of people die every year in road accidents, thousands get injuries of varying severity.

In July this year, Emomali Rahmon expressed concern about this fact. He noted that over the past 7 years, more than 10.5 thousand road accidents were registered in the Republic of Tajikistan, as a result of which 3300 people died, 11,800 were injured.

The Emergency Situations Committee reminds motorists that when driving on the road it is necessary to be extremely attentive and respect other road users, primarily pedestrians. At pedestrian crossings, at the entrances to them and in other places where pedestrians may appear on the carriageway, exercise extreme caution.

Be especially attentive to children and elderly pedestrians, CoES calls.

When driving, both in the city and on the country road, try to be predictable, do not make any sudden maneuvers.

When turning and rebuilding turn on the turn signals in the side mirrors and rearview mirror monitor the situation on the road, and most importantly - do not exceed the set speed mode.

Before you go on a long trip, check the technical condition of your car: tire pressure, the presence and level of process fluids, no extraneous sounds and vibrations when driving.

Pay attention to the serviceability of the braking system and electrical equipment. Check the presence of a car kit, a fire extinguisher, an emergency stop sign, a minimum set of tools.