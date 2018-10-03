International judo tournament for the Cup of the President of Tajikistan started in Dushanbe.

The event will be held in the Palace of Tennis of the capital from 2 to 5 October, website of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic reports.

248 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan take part in it.

Men will take part in competitions in 7 weight categories - 60 kg, 66 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, +100 kg.

Note that before the competition took place only in absolute weight.

The initiator of the event is the Judo Federation of Tajikistan in collaboration with the Dushanbe Municipality, the National Olympic Committee and the Committee on Sports and Youth.

For the first place in the tournament for the President’s Cup of Tajikistan 10,000 somoni is provided, for the second - 5,000 somoni and the third place winner will get 3,000 somoni.