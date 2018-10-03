Employees of the anti-corruption department of Tajikistan detained on the fact of receiving a bribe of the chairman of the court of the Ayni district of Sughd and a policeman from the city of Tursunzade.

On the website of Anti-Corruption, it is noted that Judge Ikrom Jumazoda, for a positive decision of the court in the matter of not depriving him of driving license, received from citizen A. $ 800.

«The judge first demanded $ 500 and received money at the court on July 3, but then he demanded another 3,000 somoni and on July 9 he was detained red-handed in his office», - noted in the message.

A criminal case was initiated against Ikrom Jumazoda under Article 319 part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan, the investigation continues.

In Tursunzade, anti-corruption officers detained a policeman who demanded 4,000 dollars from a city resident for freeing his brother from criminal responsibility.

«Sadi Melikov was detained in Dushanbe while receiving $ 3,000 from a resident of Tursunzade, ”the ministry’s press service reports.

A criminal case was initiated against Melikov under Article 319 part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan, the investigation continues.