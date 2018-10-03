President of Tajikistan flew to Japan.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon flew yesterday evening with an official visit to Japan, where he will stay until October 6. October 5, the Tajik president will be 66 years old.

During the trip the Head of State is accompanied by Foreign Minister Sirodjiddin Muhriddin, Finance Fayziddin Kahhorzoda, the Minister of Transport Khudoyor Khudoyorzoda, Minister of Energy and Water Resources Usmonali Usmonzoda, SPC Farrukh Hamralizoda, Chamber of Commerce Sharif Said and Assistant to the President for External Relations Azamsho Sharifi, said the head of the press service of the state.

Emomali Rahmon will meet with Emperor of Japan Akihito, who is currently the world's only reigning emperor..

Tajik leader is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Tajikistan with an official visit on October 24, 2015 as part of his tour of the countries of Central Asia.

Emomali Rahmon’s current visit to Japan is the fourth as head of state.

Japan recognized the independence of Tajikistan on December 28, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 2, 1992.

In order to deepen diverse cooperation with Central Asian countries, in particular, to ensure stability and regional security, as well as to intensify trade and economic relations, Tokyo initiated in 2004 the organization of a new format of interaction in the form of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan".