Vice Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament of Tajikistan Hayriniso Yusufi became the winner of the prize "Public Recognition - 2018".

The prize in the nomination “Women in International Politics - For the Expansion of the International Dialogue” Khayriniso Yusufi received from the hands of the Speaker of the Council of the Federation of Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko at the end of September following the Second Eurasian Women's Forum held in St. Petersburg, reported to “AP” Muhammadato Sultonov, press secretary of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Madzhlisi Oli of the Republic.

«You have gained recognition of the global female elite. You made this world better», – said the head of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, congratulating the laureates.

For the first time, the “Public recognition” award was presented at the First Eurasian Women's Forum in September 2015.