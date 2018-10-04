After Hiroshima, the head of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, who is on an official visit to Japan, visited the prefecture of Kyoto.

The official reception of the President of Tajikistan was held at the government residence with the participation of the governor of the prefecture Takatoshi Nishivaki and the chairman of the city of Kyoto Daisaku Kadokawa.

Rahmon highly appreciated the level of relations between Tajikistan and Japan at the meeting and expressed satisfaction with the steady development and expansion of cooperation between the two countries, the press service of the head of state reports.

1 /8

The meeting continued with a visit to “Nijojo Castle”, Emomali Rahmon showed interest in growing trees in orchards and shadow-forming trees.

There are 17 historical sites in ancient Kyoto, and the “Nijojo Castle” occupies a special place among them and is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The founder of the "Nijojo Castle" is Tokugawa Ieyashu, its construction began in 1601 and ended in 1626.

The total area of the castle is 275 thousand square meters and various buildings were built on an area of 8 thousand square meters. The castle mainly consists of various historical buildings and gardens. The Ninomaru Palace is located in the center of the castle.

"Nijojo Castle" created as the residence of the emperor Kyoto. The emperor's palace is located in the northeastern part of the castle.

In 1939, "Nijojo Castle" turned into a place for people to walk. On the castle grounds there are several parks and gardens with Japanese cherry and plum trees. The garden also has a pond paved with various stones.