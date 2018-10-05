As part of his official visit to Japan today, on October 5, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Emperor Akihito. The sides spoke about the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, the press service of the head of state reports.

It was noted that to date, the parties in Tajikistan have implemented over 420 social projects totaling $ 350 million.

Particular attention was paid to the expansion of cooperation between two countries in the areas of finance, attracting Japanese investment in the economy of Tajikistan.

Emomali Rakhmon expressed gratitude to the Emperor of Japan for his assistance in training young Tajik specialists, assistance in the field of education in Tajikistan.

Today in Tokyo, Emomali Rahmon also met with the Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament of Japan, Tadamori Oshima, and discussed the development of relations between the parliamentarians of the two countries..

Emomali Rahmon invited the Speaker of the Japanese Parliament to visit Tajikistan.

Last night, Emomali Rahmon met with the head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Shinichi Kitaoka.

During the meeting, Emomali Rakhmon expressed satisfaction with the possibility of another meeting to discuss prospects for cooperation, the press service of the head of state reports.

«Japan is one of the important partners of Tajikistan in the international arena, and we attach particular importance to the development and expansion of cooperation with this country» – stressed Emomali Rahmon.

At the meeting, the President highlighted the contribution of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the strengthening of bilateral relations between countries.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan until 2030, the harmonization of bilateral strategies for the implementation of the priority objectives of various sectors, especially the three main areas - achieving energy independence, getting out of their communication deadlock and ensuring food security in Tajikistan.

Were evaluated as important, the development of cooperation in the private sector, economic, social, financial and humanitarian cooperation, the implementation of special projects, the attraction of Japanese investment in the economy of the republic, the creation of the Investment Fund of Japan and the provision of concessional loans.

At the meeting also discussed other important issues of cooperation of mutual interest.