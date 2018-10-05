Rustam Emomali established the city council for the coordination of activities in the field of tourism and headed it.

The Council includes heads of metropolitan areas, travel companies, heads of departments and departments of the administration of the head of the mayor of the capital, reported a source in the mayor’s administration.

The mayor of the city, having signed the decision on the establishment of the council, instructed his deputies, the heads of metropolitan regions, to provide full support for its activities.

The proposal to create a Council to attract tourists in Dushanbe, the mayor of the capital announced on September 24 at the regular session of the city majlis of people's deputies. He also requested to provide him with a detailed report on the state of the tourism sector by November 1.