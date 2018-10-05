President of Tajikistan is 66 years old today.

The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, who today celebrates his 66th birthday, receives congratulations from members of the government of the republic, heads of ministries and departments of the country. President is on an official visit to Japan.

«Usually, the head of state is congratulated on his birthday with postcards, on this birthday Emomali Rahmon is on an official visit to Japan, and he receives congratulations from members of the government. Tomorrow the president will return from Tokyo to Dushanbe», - said a source in the government of Tajikistan.

He did not rule out that today, Emomali Rahmon will receive congratulatory messages from the leaders of some CIS countries (at the time of publishing the news there were no such congratulations).