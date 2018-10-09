As part of the state visit of the President of India, Sri Ram Nath Kovinda to Tajikistan 10 new cooperation documents signed. In particular, the heads of state signed Memorandums of Cooperation between the governments of the two countries in the areas of managing natural disasters and the use of space technology for peaceful purposes.

Memorandums of cooperation signed between the youth departments of Tajikistan and India, between the ministries of energy in the field of renewable energy, between agricultural institutions, between the Center for Strategic Research of Tajikistan and the Vivekananda International Fund of India.

Memorandum on cooperation in the field of studying Unan medicine was signed by the State Medical University of Tajikistan and the Central Research Council of the Department of Ayurveda of the Ministry of Health of India..

Also the Program of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 2018-2021, the Program of Cultural Exchange between the Ministries of Culture for 2019-2023 has been signed.

Emomali Rahmon and Sri Ram Nath Kovind expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations between Tajikistan and India.

It was noted that relations between the two countries are based on 60 regulatory acts, including trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, military-technical cooperation.

Both sides stated that it is necessary to build up relations in all directions, including within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. The heads of states also spoke about attracting Indian investments in the economy of Tajikistan and creating joint industrial enterprises, and the participation of the Indian side in energy projects..

“We are ready to establish cooperation with India in the field of mining, in particular, in the development of metals and minerals, including silver, antimony, copper, precious stones. In Tajikistan, more than 200 mineral springs and 18 medical lakes, as well as more than 3.5 thousand species of medicinal plants, which allows us to establish cooperation with India in the field of health and health tourism, the creation of diagnostic and clinical centers, pharmaceutical companies", - said Emomali Rahmon. Within the framework of the meeting Security topics, the situation in Afghanistan and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed. After signing, Emomali Rahmon and Sri Ram Nath Kovind made a press statement.