On October 1, the French company “Sadbarg” launched the Legal Online Directory under the same name SADBARG.

To date, the reference book has about 200 legal terms and references in Tajik and Russian languages.

According to the creators, the handbook was compiled on the basis of the current Tajik legislation and under each certificate there are references to legal acts that were used to compile it.

«Legal acts can be found online in pdf format. New certificates will be added regularly, and existing ones will be updated as Tajik legislation changes.», - said the lawyer of the French company SADBARG from Tajikistan Umar Arabov.

Umar Arabov

According to him, the goal of the project is to provide people with the opportunity to receive free, concise, accessible and reliable information on the most important legal issues.

The handbook consists of 10 sections, in particular, it has sections on family issues, on topics of health, civil status, real estate and other.

“ There is also a section dedicated to labor migrants in Russia. The references in this section are based on Russian legislation and touch upon important issues for migrants: ntry, residence, patent, dual citizenship, etc.», - noted Arabov.

SADBARG was created in September specifically for this project. At the moment, the company is engaged exclusively in the site of the legal directory. Umar Arabov is one of the founders of the company.