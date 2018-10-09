Tajikistan's youth national football team, winning silver at the 2018 Asian Championships in Malaysia, will arrive home tomorrow, October 10. Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali will meet the winners at the airport.

On Tuesday, October 9, a delegation of the youth team of Tajikistan will fly from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty, and on October 10, the team will fly to Dushanbe on the flight of Somon Air. Estimated time of arrival at Dushanbe International Airport at 12:30.

"The Football Federation of Tajikistan invites all football fans and media representatives at Dushanbe airport to warmly welcome the team, which by its performance at the Asian Championships gave wonderful emotions to millions of people in Tajikistan, and also take part in the festive event that will be held at the Central Republican Stadium", - reports the press service of the FFT.

The day before, the head of the FFT called the success of the youth national team a great achievement.

«I want to thank our youth team for the excellent result achieved at the 2018 Asian Championships in Malaysia. I think that the won silver medals of the Asian Championship are equivalent gold for us. I am glad that we have an excellent and promising youth team, which pleased us all. During the Asian Championships, this team was loved by millions of people in Tajikistan, and this is the most important thing», – said the president of the FFT Rustam Emomali.