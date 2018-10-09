The advocate of the son of the ex-minister claims of torture against his client, who has not yet been convicted, as previously reported.

The criminal case against Dilovar Gulov, the son of the former Minister of Energy of Tajikistan, Gul Sherali, is being considered today in the court of the capital Shokhmansur district. The process that began last week is open.

The lawyer Abubakr Kulmatov in an interview today said that Dilovar Gulov pleaded partly guilty in court of beating 33-year-old Dilshod Narzullozoda, an officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan. But at the same time, he claims that the incident was provoked by the policeman.

«I stated in court that my client had been tortured during his arrest and detention. Torture against Gulov at my insistence, the court singled out in a separate proceeding», - The lawyer stated.

Kulmatov also said that the case against his client was initiated under article 237 part 3 (hooliganism with the use of weapons and items used as weapons) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan. If the court admits guilt, Gulov faces from five to seven years in prison.

Officer of the Organized Crime Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan 33-year-old Dilshod Narzullozoda was beaten on July 8 in a street of the Tajik capital after a verbal altercation with the son of the former head of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Tajikistan: his nose was broken, he was hit hard on the head, which is why he was taken to hospital.

«Only my client, Dilovar Gulov, is on the dock, media reports that several of his accomplices have been detained with him are not true», - The lawyer stated.

Today, the press service of the Supreme Court of Tajikistan denied the information spread on October 8 that the court of Ismoili Somoni district of Dushanbe sentenced Dilovar Gulov to 5 years in prison, which, by the way, was reported by the district court itself. In fact, the trial continues.